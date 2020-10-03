MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Oct. 4

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Oct. 4:

MIAA said flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Earlier, MIAA advised passengers to get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Domestic flights have resumed but passengers should be subject to the requirements imposed by the local government that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

Restrictions on international travel remain.