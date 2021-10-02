MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Oct. 3

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Oct. 3:

Flight schedules may change.

MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines prior to the travel as only those with the confirmed flights will be allowed entry into the airport.

The Philippines has said only Bermuda was so far on the country’s red list, which means travel restrictions for travelers from the area apply.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 4, the second-highest alert system under the alert system being implemented by the government in the region.