MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Oct. 24

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Oct 24:



MIAA said flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines as only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport.

The Bureau of Immigration has said tourists are still not allowed to enter the Philippines even if they come from the countries on the Philippines’ green list.

The following are in the country’s green list as of October:

Algeria

American Samoa

Bhutan

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Cayman Islands

Chad

China (Mainland)

Comoros

Republic of the Congo

Cook Islands

Eritrea

Falkland Islands (Malvinas)

Gibraltar

Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China)

Kiribati

Madagascar

Mali

Marshall Islands

Federated States of Micronesia

Montserrat

Nauru

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Niger

Niue

North Korea

Northern Mariana Islands

Palau

Poland

Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of the Netherlands)

Saint Helena

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Samoa

Sierra Leone

Sint Eustatius

Solomon Islands

Sudan

Syria

Taiwan

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Tokelau

Tonga

Turkmenistan

Tuvalu

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Yemen

The remaining countries except for Romania, which is in the Philippines’ red list, are included in the yellow list.