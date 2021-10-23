MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Oct. 24

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Oct 24:
MIAA said flight schedules may change at any given time.
MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines as only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport.
The Bureau of Immigration has said tourists are still not allowed to enter the Philippines even if they come from the countries on the Philippines’ green list.
The following are in the country’s green list as of October:
- Algeria
- American Samoa
- Bhutan
- Burkina Faso
- Cameroon
- Cayman Islands
- Chad
- China (Mainland)
- Comoros
- Republic of the Congo
- Cook Islands
- Eritrea
- Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
- Gibraltar
- Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China)
- Kiribati
- Madagascar
- Mali
- Marshall Islands
- Federated States of Micronesia
- Montserrat
- Nauru
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Niger
- Niue
- North Korea
- Northern Mariana Islands
- Palau
- Poland
- Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of the Netherlands)
- Saint Helena
- Saint Pierre and Miquelon
- Samoa
- Sierra Leone
- Sint Eustatius
- Solomon Islands
- Sudan
- Syria
- Taiwan
- Tajikistan
- Tanzania
- Tokelau
- Tonga
- Turkmenistan
- Tuvalu
- Uzbekistan
- Vanuatu
- Yemen
The remaining countries except for Romania, which is in the Philippines’ red list, are included in the yellow list.