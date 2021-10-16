MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Oct. 17

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Oct. 17:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

Earlier, the Palace said only Bermuda was on its updated red list with travel restrictions.

Some local government units are also easing travel restrictions.

Bacolod City, Cagayan de Oro, Iloilo City, and Maguindanao are now included in the destinations that do not require RT-PCR or antigen testing.