MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Oct. 10

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Oct. 10:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

Travelers were advised to secure confirmation of their flights prior to the scheduled travel as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The Palace earlier said only Bermuda was on its updated red list, which means travel restrictions are in place on travelers from there.

The Bureau of Immigration reminded the public that tourists are still not allowed into the country and that foreign nationals should secure the appropriate visas.