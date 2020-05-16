MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, May 17

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Sunday, May 17:

Earlier, AirAsia, Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines cancelled their flights until May 15 in view of the extended enhanced community quarantine in select areas, including in Metro Manila.

Cebu Pacific later said it was extending the cancellation to May 31, following the announcement Metro Manila would be under a modified enhanced community quarantine starting May 16 to that date.

Apart from Metro Manila, Laguna, Bataan, Pampanga including Angeles City, Bulacan and Zambales are under the MECQ starting today.