MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, May 16

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, May 16:

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

It added flight schedules may change at any given time, so passengers should consult with their airlines.

NCR Plus, including Metro Manila, is under a general community quarantine, but with heightened restrictions.

The GCQ is expected to end on May 31.

The Philippines has extended the travel ban on passengers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

The travel ban now also covers Oman and the United Arab Emirates until May 31.