MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, June 7

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Sunday, June 7:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Earlier, several airlines announced the resumption of domestic flight operations following the shift of some areas, including Metro Manila, to a general community quarantine.

Transportation Secretary Art Tugade had said the domestic flights were allowed for as long as there was approval from the local government concerned.

Cebu Pacific on Friday announced it had cancelled its flights between General Santos and Manila effective June 6.