MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, June 28

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Sunday, June 28:

MIAA said flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Passengers were advised to confirm their flights on the day as only those with confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport premises.

Domestic flight operations are allowed for as long as there is approval by the local government unit concerned.

International travel restrictions, however, are still in place.

The Immigration bureau said its operations at the.Ninoy Aquino International Airport remain limited as a result.