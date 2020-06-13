MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, June 14

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Sunday, June 14:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Earlier, several airlines announced the resumption of domestic flight operations.

Transportation Secretary Art Tugade said these were allowed provided there was approval from the concerned local government units.

Local carriers advised the members of the public to go to the airport only when they have a confirmed flight.

They also advised them to bring the necessary travel documents for travel.