MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, July 26

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, July 26:

MIAA said flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Domestic flight operations are allowed for as long as there is approval from the local government unit.

International travel by Filipinos for non-essential purposes is not allowed again in light of the fact that only one insurance company was willing to provide health and travel insurance coverage to travelers who fall under the category.

The health and travel insurance coverage was one of the requirements announced by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases when it lifted the ban on non-essential foreign travel by Filipinos early July.

Essential foreign travel, however, or travel that is business-related or work-related, among others, is allowed.