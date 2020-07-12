Metro

MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, July 12

Posted by Kaye Fe on

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, July 12:

MIAA said flight schedules.may be subject to changes.

Domestic flight operations are allowed for as long as there is approval from the local government unit concerned.

Non-essential foreign travel by Filipinos is allowed subject to certain conditions.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has released its updated list of travel bans and restrictions across countries for reference.

Related Posts