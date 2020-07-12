MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, July 12

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, July 12:

MIAA said flight schedules.may be subject to changes.

Domestic flight operations are allowed for as long as there is approval from the local government unit concerned.

Non-essential foreign travel by Filipinos is allowed subject to certain conditions.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has released its updated list of travel bans and restrictions across countries for reference.