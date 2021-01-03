Metro

MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, January 3

Posted by Kaye Fe on

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, January 3:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA advised all passengers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled.

It said only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Flights from 21 countries are temporarily banned from entering the Philippines until January 15, following reports of a more infectious COVID-19 variant there.

These are the following:

  1. United Kingdom
  2. Denmark
  3. Ireland
  4. Japan
  5. Australia
  6. Israel
  7. The Netherlands
  8. Hong Kong SAR
  9. Switzerland
  10. France
  11. Germany
  12. Iceland
  13. Italy
  14. Lebanon
  15. Singapore
  16. Sweden
  17. South Korea
  18. South Africa
  19. Canada
  20. Spain
  21. USA

The government has said it would add more countries to the list as additional reports of the COVID-19 variant that is said to be up to 70 percent more infectious surface.

 

