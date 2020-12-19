MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, December 20

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, December 20:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA advised passengers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

Domestic flights are allowed but subject to the travel requirements set by the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

International travel for essential and non-essential purposes is allowed.