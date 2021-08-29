MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Aug. 29

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Aug. 29:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines first as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The travel ban on India and nine other countries has been extended.

Metro Manila and several areas are under a modified enhanced community quarantine, the second-most stringent quarantine classification, amid the Delta variant.