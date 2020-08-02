MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Aug. 2

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Aug. 2:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA advised passengers to get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled.

Only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport premises.

International flights for non-essential purposes are again not allowed as only one insurance company had agreed to shoulder the health and travel insurance coverage of travelers in relation to COVID19.

This was one of the requirements set forth by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases when it lifted the ban early July.