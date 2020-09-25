MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Sept. 26

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Sept. 26:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Passengers were advised to get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport premises.

Domestic flights are allowed but subject to the requirements of the local government unit covering the area of jurisdiction.

The Palace said a travel pass is needed to travel from general community quarantine areas to modified general community quarantine areas.

International travel is subject to restrictions.