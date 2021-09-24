MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Sept. 25

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Sept. 25:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Travelers were advised by MIAA to coordinate with their airlines prior to the scheduled flight.

The travel ban on four countries on the Philippines’ updated red list is in place.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 4, the second-highest alert level under the new system being implemented by the government in the region.