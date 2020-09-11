MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Sept. 12

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Sept. 12:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

All passengers were advised to check whether their flights are confirmed on the day they are supposed to be scheduled.

MIAA said only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport premises.

Domestic flights are allowed with Metro Manila under a general community quarantine but subject to the local government’s conditions.

Restrictions on international travel remain.