MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Sept. 11

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Sept. 11:

MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines prior to the scheduled flight as schedules are subject to changes.

The Philippines has lifted the ban on India, Pakistan, Omar, the United Arab Emirates, Nepal, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

International travelers from those countries, however, need to comply with the appropriate entry, testing and quarantine protocols.

Metro Manila is under a modified enhanced community quarantine until Sept. 15 or until such time the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases approves the implementation of the granular lockdowns in Metro Manila, the Palace said.