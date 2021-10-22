MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Oct. 23

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Oct. 23:

MIAA said flight schedules may change at any given time.

It advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The Bureau of Immigration has said tourists even from the countries on the Philippines’ green list are still not allowed to enter the Philippines.

The following countries are on the Philippines’ green list:

Algeria

American Samoa

Bhutan

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Cayman Islands

Chad

China (Mainland)

Comoros

Republic of the Congo

Cook Islands

Eritrea

Falkland Islands (Malvinas)

Gibraltar

Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China)

Kiribati

Madagascar

Mali

Marshall Islands

Federated States of Micronesia

Montserrat

Nauru

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Niger

Niue

North Korea

Northern Mariana Islands

Palau

Poland

Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of the Netherlands)

Saint Helena

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Samoa

Sierra Leone

Sint Eustatius

Solomon Islands

Sudan

Syria

Taiwan

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Tokelau

Tonga

Turkmenistan

Tuvalu

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Yemen

The remaining countries except for Romania, which is in the Philippines’ red list, are included in the yellow list.