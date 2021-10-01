MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Oct. 2

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Oct. 2:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines prior to the scheduled travel.

It said only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The Philippines has said only Bermuda remains on the country’s red list, which means travel restrictions are in place.

The following countries, meanwhile, are on the Philippines’ green list:

American Samoa, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cayman Islands, Chad, China (mainland), Comoros, Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Falkland Islands (Malvinas), Hungary, Madagascar, Mali, Federated States of Micronesia, Montserrat, New Zealand, Niger, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, Poland, Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of Netherlands), Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Sierra Leone, Sint Eustatius, Taiwan, Algeria, Bhutan, Cook Islands, Eritrea, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Nicaragua, Niue, North Korea, Saint Helena, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Sudan, Syria, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Tokelau, Tonga, Turkmenistan, Tuvalu, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, and Yemen.

The remaining countries are on the country’s yellow list.