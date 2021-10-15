MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Oct. 16

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Oct. 16:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines prior to the scheduled travel for any changes.

It also urged travelers to monitor the MIAA Facebook account for any announcements.

The Philippine government earlier said only Bermuda was on its updated red list, which means travelers from there are under travel restrictions.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 3 starting Saturday, Oct. 16.