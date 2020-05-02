MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, May 2

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Saturday, May 2:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

AirAsia, Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific have canceled their flights until May 15 in light of the enhanced community quarantine in some areas.

All flights are concentrated in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in a bid to reduce the risk of exposure of airport workers to the COVID19 virus.