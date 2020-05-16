MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, May 16

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights today.

MIAA said the list was for Saturday, May 16:

Earlier, AirAsia, Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific cancelled flights until May 15, in light of the extension of the enhanced community quarantine.

Cebu Pacific said the cancellation was extended to May 31, after the government’s announcement Metro Manila would be placed under a modified community quarantine starting today, May 16.

The MECQ is expected to last until May 31.