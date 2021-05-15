MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, May 15

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, May 15:

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

It added flight schedules may change at any given time, so passengers should consult with their airlines.

NCR Plus, including Metro Manila, is under a general community quarantine, but with heightened restrictions.

The GCQ is expected to end on May 31.

Allowed foreigners under previous Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases prior to the March 22 travel ban are now allowed entry.

The Philippines has temporarily banned travelers from India, Pakistan, and three other countries from entering the country but this was supposed to have lapsed on May 14.