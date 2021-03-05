MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, March 6

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, March 6:

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights as only those with the same will be allowed entry into the airport.

President Rodrigo Duterte has rejected proposals to place the entire Philippines under a modified general community quarantine, the lowest form of community quarantine, sans a COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

His go-signal would have meant a further easing of travel restrictions.

The Philippines on Friday said 52 additional South African variant cases, 31 additional United Kingdom variant cases and “42 additional cases with mutations of potential clinical significance.”

The additional cases pushed the total South African variant cases to 58, UK variant cases to 118, and cases with mutations of concern to 76.

The vaccination drive kicked off on Monday, with some government and medical frontliners given the vaccine first.