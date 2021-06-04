MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, June 5

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, June 5:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

So far, travelers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Oman and the United Arab Emirates are banned from entering the Philippines.

The Bureau of Immigration earlier said it expresses support for a “green lane” for travelers vaccinated for COVID-19.