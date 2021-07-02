MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, July 3

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, July 3:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

According to MIAA, in those cases, passengers should coordinate with their respective airlines.

The Philippines has extended its travel ban on passengers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Oman, Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates.

The ban is in effect until July 15.

The Department of Health has said border controls were on “heightened alert” for the Delta variant, which the World Health Organization has said could be the dominant COVID-19 variant in the world due to its transmissibility.