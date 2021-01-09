MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, January 9

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, January 9:
MIAA said flight schedules may change at any given time.
The Philippine government has temporarily banned foreigners traveling from 27 countries following reports of the more infectious COVID-19 virus strain there.
Covered by the travel restrictions are Portugal, India, Finland, Norway, Jordan, and Brazil.
Also covered are the following countries:
- Denmark
- Ireland
- Japan
- Australia
- Israel
- The Netherlands
- Hong Kong
- Switzerland
- France
- Germany
- Iceland
- Italy
- Lebanon
- Singapore
- Sweden
- South Korea
- South Africa
- Canada
- Spain
- United States
- United Kingdom
The Department of Health has said the B.1.1.7 strain, first recorded in the United Kingdom, has not been detected in the Philippines has of January 2.