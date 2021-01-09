Metro

MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, January 9

Posted by Kaye Fe on

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, January 9:

Join Eagle News on Telegram

MIAA said flight schedules may change at any given time.

The Philippine government has temporarily banned foreigners traveling from 27 countries following reports of the more infectious COVID-19 virus strain there.

Covered by the travel restrictions are Portugal, India, Finland, Norway, Jordan, and Brazil.

Also covered are the following countries:

  1. Denmark
  2. Ireland
  3. Japan
  4. Australia
  5. Israel
  6. The Netherlands
  7. Hong Kong
  8. Switzerland
  9. France
  10. Germany
  11. Iceland
  12. Italy
  13. Lebanon
  14. Singapore
  15. Sweden
  16. South Korea
  17. South Africa
  18. Canada
  19. Spain
  20.  United States
  21. United Kingdom

The Department of Health has said the B.1.1.7 strain, first recorded in the United Kingdom, has not been detected in the Philippines has of January 2.

Related Posts