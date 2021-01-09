MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, January 9

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, January 9:

MIAA said flight schedules may change at any given time.

The Philippine government has temporarily banned foreigners traveling from 27 countries following reports of the more infectious COVID-19 virus strain there.

Covered by the travel restrictions are Portugal, India, Finland, Norway, Jordan, and Brazil.

Also covered are the following countries:

Denmark Ireland Japan Australia Israel The Netherlands Hong Kong Switzerland France Germany Iceland Italy Lebanon Singapore Sweden South Korea South Africa Canada Spain United States United Kingdom

The Department of Health has said the B.1.1.7 strain, first recorded in the United Kingdom, has not been detected in the Philippines has of January 2.