Metro

MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, January 2

Posted by Kaye Fe on

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, January 2, 2021:

Join Eagle News on Telegram

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

The government has eased restrictions on travel, but some countries are subject to travel restrictions until January 15, 2021 following reports of a more infectious COVID-19 virus strain there.

These were the United States, United Kingdom and 19 other countries:

  1. Denmark
  2. Ireland
  3. Japan
  4. Australia
  5. Israel
  6. The Netherlands
  7. Hong Kong
  8. Switzerland
  9. France
  10. Germany
  11. Iceland
  12. Italy
  13. Lebanon
  14. Singapore
  15. Sweden
  16. South Korea
  17. South Africa
  18. Canada
  19. Spain

Filipinos from these countries may enter the country but will be subjected to a strict 14-day quarantine notwithstanding a negative swab test result.

Related Posts