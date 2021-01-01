MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, January 2

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, January 2, 2021:
Flight schedules may be subject to changes.
The government has eased restrictions on travel, but some countries are subject to travel restrictions until January 15, 2021 following reports of a more infectious COVID-19 virus strain there.
These were the United States, United Kingdom and 19 other countries:
- Denmark
- Ireland
- Japan
- Australia
- Israel
- The Netherlands
- Hong Kong
- Switzerland
- France
- Germany
- Iceland
- Italy
- Lebanon
- Singapore
- Sweden
- South Korea
- South Africa
- Canada
- Spain
Filipinos from these countries may enter the country but will be subjected to a strict 14-day quarantine notwithstanding a negative swab test result.