MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, January 2

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, January 2, 2021:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

The government has eased restrictions on travel, but some countries are subject to travel restrictions until January 15, 2021 following reports of a more infectious COVID-19 virus strain there.

These were the United States, United Kingdom and 19 other countries:

Denmark Ireland Japan Australia Israel The Netherlands Hong Kong Switzerland France Germany Iceland Italy Lebanon Singapore Sweden South Korea South Africa Canada Spain

Filipinos from these countries may enter the country but will be subjected to a strict 14-day quarantine notwithstanding a negative swab test result.