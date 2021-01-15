MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, January 16

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, January 16:
Flight schedules may change at any given time.
The government has extended the effectivity of travel restrictions on 32 countries to January 31 following the Department of Health’s confirmation that the United Kingdom COVID-19 strain was already in the country.
The restrictions, which were supposed to be lifted on Friday, covers the following countries:
- Denmark
- Ireland
- Japan
- Australia
- Israel
- The Netherlands
- China (including Hong Kong)
- Switzerland
- France
- Germany
- Iceland
- Italy
- Lebanon
- Singapore
- Sweden
- South Korea
- South Africa
- Canada
- Spain
- United States
- United Kingdom
- Portugal
- India
- Finland
- Norway
- Oman
- Jordan
- Brazil
- Austria
- Pakistan
- Jamaica
- Luxembourg