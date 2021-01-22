MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Jan. 23

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Jan. 23:
Flight schedules may change at any given time.
MIAA advised passengers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled.
It said only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.
The Philippines has so far imposed travel restrictions on over 30 countries following reports of the UK and South African COVID-19 virus variants there.
These are:
The United Kingdom
Denmark
Ireland
Japan
Australia
Israel
The Netherlands
The People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
Switzerland
France
Germany
Iceland
Italy
Lebanon
Singapore
Sweden
South Korea
South Africa
Canada
Spain
United States of America
Portugal
India
Finland
Norway
Jordan
Brazil
Austria
Pakistan
Jamaica
Luxembourg
Oman
Hungary
United Arab Emirates
On Friday, the Philippines confirmed the UK COVID-19 variant had been detected in 16 other COVID-19 cases in the country.
With the addition, the number of COVID-19 cases with the variant rose to 17.
The first UK variant case in the Philippines was a Quezon City resident who arrived in the country from Dubai, UAE on Jan. 7.
The Quezon City government has said he has already tested negative but was still being monitored