MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Jan. 23

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Jan. 23:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled.

It said only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The Philippines has so far imposed travel restrictions on over 30 countries following reports of the UK and South African COVID-19 virus variants there.

These are:

The United Kingdom

Denmark

Ireland

Japan

Australia

Israel

The Netherlands

The People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

Switzerland

France

Germany

Iceland

Italy

Lebanon

Singapore

Sweden

South Korea

South Africa

Canada

Spain

United States of America

Portugal

India

Finland

Norway

Jordan

Brazil

Austria

Pakistan

Jamaica

Luxembourg

Oman

Hungary

United Arab Emirates

On Friday, the Philippines confirmed the UK COVID-19 variant had been detected in 16 other COVID-19 cases in the country.

With the addition, the number of COVID-19 cases with the variant rose to 17.

The first UK variant case in the Philippines was a Quezon City resident who arrived in the country from Dubai, UAE on Jan. 7.

The Quezon City government has said he has already tested negative but was still being monitored