MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Feb. 27

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Feb, 27:

MIAA said flight schedules may change at any given time.

It advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights as only those with the same will be allowed entry into the airport.

The government has imposed some restrictions on entry into the Philippines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with only Filipinos and foreigners with selected visas allowed inside.

President Rodrigo Duterte has rejected proposals to place the entire Philippines under a modified general community quarantine, the lowest form of community quarantine.

The move would have further eased restrictions on travel.

He has also rejected face-to-face classes sans a vaccine rollout.