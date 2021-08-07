MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Aug. 7

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Aug. 7:

MIAA advised passengers to check with their airlines first prior to the scheduled flight as flight schedules are still subject to changes.

The travel ban on India and nine countries has been extended.

Metro Manila, meanwhile, is under an enhanced community quarantine until Aug. 20 after the Department of Health confirmed the local transmission of the Delta variant in the country.