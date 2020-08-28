MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Aug. 29

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Aug. 29:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA said all passengers should confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport premises.

Metro Manila remains under a general community quarantine which means domestic flights are allowed.

The Bureau of Immigration has said restrictions on international travel remain.

Metro Manila is expected to remain a GCQ area until Aug. 31.