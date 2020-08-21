MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Aug. 22

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Aug. 22:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Passengers were advised to get confirmation of their flights as only those with the confirmation on the day the trips are supposed to be scheduled will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Domestic flight operations are allowed under a general community quarantine subject to local government guidelines.

Restrictions on international travel, however, remain until lifted, the Bureau of Immigration has said.

Metro Manila has been classified as a GCQ area and is expected to remain as such until Aug. 31.