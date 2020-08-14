MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Aug. 15

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released it list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Aug. 15:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Metro Manila is still under a modified enhanced community quarantine until Aug. 18 but the Bureau of Immigration said no restrictions on international travel have been imposed.

Domestic travel, however, is banned.

The medical community had called for the two-week “timeout” to allow them to recover from exhaustion.

Medical workers said the government could also use the time to recalibrate their COVID-19 response.