MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Aug. 1

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Aug. 1:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA advised travelers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport premises.

Domestic flight operations are allowed for as long as there is approval from the local government unit concerned.

International flights for non-essential purposes are banned again as only one insurance company is willing to provide travel and health insurance coverage to travelers, a requirement imposed by the government when it first lifted the ban early July.