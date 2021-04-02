MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, April 3

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, April 3:

Flight schedules may change any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

On March 28, the Palace said NCR Plus, which covers Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, and Rizal, would revert to an enhanced community quarantine, the strictest form of community quarantine, starting Monday, March 29.

The ECQ, where the movement of persons is again limited, is expected to end on April 4.

The Department of Health, however, has recommended a one-week extension of the same.

The Palace has said the proposal would be studied.