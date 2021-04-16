MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, April 17

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, April 17:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to confirm their flights on the days they are supposed to be scheduled.

MIAA had said only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

On March 28, the Palace said NCR Plus, which covers Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, and Rizal, would revert to an enhanced community quarantine, the strictest form of community quarantine, starting Monday, March 29, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The re-imposed ECQ was supposed to end on April 4 but this was extended to April 11.

Starting April 12, the Palace said the NCR Plus area would be placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine until the end of the month.