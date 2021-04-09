MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, April 10

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, April 10:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights, noting that only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

On March 28, the Palace said NCR Plus, which covers Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, and Rizal, would revert to an enhanced community quarantine, the strictest form of community quarantine, starting Monday, March 29, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The ECQ, where the movement of persons is limited, was supposed to end on April 4 but on Saturday, April 3, the government announced the extension of the ECQ in the NCR Plus area for at least another week.

The extended ECQ is expected to end on April 11.