MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, Sept. 7

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Monday, Sept. 7:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA earlier advised passengers to get a confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled.

It said only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Domestic flights are allowed with Metro Manila under a general community quarantine.

Restrictions on international travel remain, the Bureau of Immigration earlier said.