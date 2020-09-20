MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, Sept. 21

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Monday, Sept. 21:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

All passengers are advised to get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport premises, MIAA earlier said.

Domestic flights are allowed but subject to the requirements of the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

The Palace earlier said a travel pass was needed to travel from general community quarantine areas to modified general community quarantine areas.

Restrictions on international travel remain.