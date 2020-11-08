MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, Nov. 9

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport has released its list of operational commercial flights for Monday, Nov. 9:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

All passengers were advised to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled.

MIAA said only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport premises.

The Philippines has begun easing some restrictions on travel, with domestic flights allowed but subject to the requirements set forth by the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination, and outbound non-essential travel by Filipinos allowed.

Foreigners with investor visas are also allowed inside the country.