MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, Nov. 30

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Monday, Nov. 30:

Flight schedules are subject to changes.

MIAA advised passengers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled.

According to MIAA, only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

The government has eased restrictions on travel, with domestic flights allowed but subject to the travel requirements set forth by the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

Filipinos are also allowed to go on non-essential outbound travel, while select categories are allowed entry into the country.