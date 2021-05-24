MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, May 24

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Monday, May 24:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights before going to the airport.

So far, the NCR Plus area, including Metro Manila, is under a general community quarantine, but with heightened restrictions, which means non-essential travel in and outside the bubble is still prohibited.

Travelers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka are still temporarily banned from entering the Philippines.

The government has also added Oman and the United Arab Emirates to the list of countries covered by the travel ban, which is expected to end on May 31.