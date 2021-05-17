MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, May 17

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Monday, May 17:

The NCR Plus area is under a general community quarantine but with heightened restrictions until May 31.

Under the community quarantine, non-essential travel in and out of the bubble area is prohibited.

The travel ban on passengers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka stays.

Also added to the list of countries covered by the travel ban are Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

The travel ban will end on May 31.