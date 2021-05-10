MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, May 10

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Monday, May 10:

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

It added flight schedules may change at any given time, so passengers should consult with their airlines.

The NCR Plus area, which includes Metro Manila, is under a modified enhanced community quarantine until May 14.

The government had extended the MECQ in a bid to arrest an increase in COVID-19 cases it said was due to the presence of virus variants.

The Department of Health has said so far, COVID-19 cases were decreasing but “slowly.”

The travel ban on passengers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh remains in effect until May 14.