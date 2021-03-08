MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, March 8

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights as only those with the same will be allowed entry into the airport.

President Rodrigo Duterte has rejected proposals to place the entire Philippines under a modified general community quarantine, the lowest form of community quarantine, sans a COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

His go-signal would have led to a further easing of travel restrictions.

The Philippines last week said 52 additional South African variant cases, 31 additional United Kingdom variant cases and “42 additional cases with mutations of potential clinical significance” were detected in the country.

The additional cases pushed the total South African variant cases to 58, UK variant cases to 118, and cases with mutations of concern to 76.